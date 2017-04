Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON -- A state police marshal is expected to look into what caused a fire in Luzerne County.

The home on Winters Avenue in West Hazleton went up just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

The chief says he couldn't hear any alarms coming from inside the home.

All three people inside got out okay, along with a dog. However, a cat is still missing.

The Red Cross is helping those people out after the fire in Luzerne County.