Bridge Work to Close Expressway for Next Three Days

SCRANTON — Thousands of cars and trucks use the Central Scranton Expressway to get from downtown Scranton to Interstate 81.

Starting Tuesday, April 18, at 7 a.m., drivers will have to find another route.

PennDOT has given a contractor permission to close the outbound lane only. Outbound was already down to one lane.

It’s all so the contractor can do more work on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge which passes over the expressway.

There will be some pothole patching as well.

The same thing is scheduled to happen Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour is in place. To get from downtown Scranton, drivers can take Moosic Street to Meadow Avenue to get on Interstate 81.

The new Harrison Avenue Bridge is expected to be finished this summer.

This section of the Central Scranton Expressway was closed last week for work on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge.