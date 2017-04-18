VIDEO: Burglar Breaks Into Preschool, Eats a Snack, Takes a Nap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans man broke into a preschool overnight, grabbed a snack, and took a nap before fleeing, according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man climbing through an unlocked window at Clara's Little Lambs Preschool around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

The man is shown climbing over an empty baby crib and struggling to get over a stack of chairs as he enters the room, according to WGNO.

The man is shown on video wandering around the preschool and helping himself to food and drinks.

After he finished his snack, he's shown on video creating a "makeshift bed" in one of the classrooms where he fell asleep, police said.

The man woke up around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and climbed out the window while carrying two bags of stolen property.

Watch the surveillance video below: