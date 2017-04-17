× Walking Track Inside Pocono Library

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Inside the Western Pocono Community Library near Brodheadsville, you can do many things — including getting a workout.

The basement level of the building has a climate-controlled indoor walking track.

IT’S where Marie Horstman was walking off her post-Easter dinner.

“We try to come three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

The track is free and open to the public year round.

Library Director Carol Kern says many people and groups use the place to exercise.

“When we began, it was a concrete floor, no ceiling, just the floor above and we redid it about five years ago to make it more appealing,” Kern said.

In order to reach one mile, walkers have to circle the place 16 times and once they are done, they enter a number of laps they took into a book. Each year, they meet a goal and this year’s goal is 100,000 miles.

Mary Rupe from Effort comes to walk with friends. She says the place comes in handy when you’re looking to get out of the house.

“Just coming and meeting people here, they are very friendly. It’s a nice place to come and walk,” said Rupe.

Others like the fact they have a place they can walk rain or shine.

The track is open Monday through Saturday. The hours of operation are posted here.