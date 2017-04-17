Trial Underway for Man Charged in Overdose Death of 9-Year-Old Boy

Posted 5:43 pm, April 17, 2017

POINT TOWNSHIP -- The trial of a man charged in the overdose death of a 9-year-old boy began Monday in Northumberland County.

Victor Hare allegedly gave oxycodone, a powerful painkiller, to Korbin Rager, 9, while he was babysitting the boy in October of 2014, and Rager died.

Hare was charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, and reckless endangerment.

The victim's 16-year-old brother, who found him dead, testified Monday along with police officers and an EMT.

He is already serving time after a jury convicted him of a firearms charge last year. While police were investigating Rager's death, they found three guns in Hare's home. Since Hare had several felony convictions, he was not allowed to have any guns.

