Thief Hits Homeowner With Piece of Wood During Robbery

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — A homeowner who surprised a burglar wound up getting assaulted with a piece of wood in Carbon County.

Police say the 77-year-old victim found a man in his garage near Lehighton around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the suspect hit that victim in the head with a piece of wood and demanded money.

Police arrested the suspect after a chase.

The elderly man is expected to be okay here in Carbon County.