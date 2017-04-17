× Teenage Girl Dies in Saturday Night Crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Loved ones have made a memorial for the 16-year-old girl who died in a car crash Saturday night on South Main Street.

The Luzerne County coroner said Jasmine Cardona of Plymouth was a passenger in the SUV that crashed into a utility pole near the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

The groundskeeper for the church, Dave Jones, said he has seen tire marks on the property before, but he never thought he’d see a memorial here, especially one for a teenage girl.

“When I cut the grass and clean up through there, that will always be on my mind. It’s just awful, really sad,” Jones said.

Jones said this piece of property carries a whole new weight now.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know how I could handle something like that. Such tragedy, I have chills through me right now,” Jones said.

Police said three other people were in the car with Cardona as it was traveling in the southbound lane on South Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The car went over the center line and hit a utility pole. She later died at the hospital.

“The curve in the road here is very dangerous. (People) are going too fast, the speed limit is 25, just go slow, please,” Jones said.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital over the weekend. There is no word on their names or conditions.

Police said the crash in Hanover Township is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 570-825-1254.