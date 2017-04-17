× State Police: Missing Patient from State Hospital Last Seen in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing patient from the Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Troopers said Kathryn G. Condry, 58, ran away from workers while on an out-of-facility treatment visit in Nanticoke.

Troopers said Condry was last seen on Broad Street in Nanticoke around 4:00 p.m. She was wearing dark pants, a blue or green jacket, and carrying a white purse.

Condry is described as a white female, 5’5″, and weighing between 160-170 lbs.

If you see her, call Nanticoke police at 570-735-4000 or 911.