Restaurant Week Kicks off in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP -- If you're looking for good food and a good deal, Carbon County is the place to be this week.

The Carbon County Chamber and Economic Development Corporation is hosting the third annual Taste of Carbon County Restaurant Week.

The festivities include dining deals and special menu options at more than a dozen places throughout the county.

"I think it's usually something you look for in bigger cities, so to have something out here is pretty nice," said Christopher Heath of Whitehall.

"We just started a new menu, so we are going to show them off and other specials and what we have to offer. People can come sit on the deck and check out our great view," said Michelle Westerman, Slopeside Pub and Grill.

For more information and for a list of participating restaurants, click here.