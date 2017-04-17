New Restaurant Focusing on Locally Grown Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A restaurant in Lackawanna County has a new name and a new mission.

The place at the Shoppes at Montage wants to focus on using locally grown foods, thus its name: Harvest.

The owner of Doc Magrogan's closed his restaurant in Moosic back in January to rebrand it into his successful farm-to-table concept.

"This is just his passion," said general manager Stephanie Sluck. "He's all about, 'give, love, serve,' and giving back to the community, so using all the local area farmers and purveyors is what his motto is all about."

The newly branded restaurant at the Shoppes at Montage officially opened to the public for lunch.

"We were regulars when it was Doc Magrogan's for many years. We're just really excited about this whole farm-to-table concept," said Christine Kiesinger.

The menu will keep a few staples all year round, but most of the menu will change throughout the year based on the growing season.

"The fact that the menu has a host of local farmers is really important to us and just the array of healthy options," Kiesinger added.

Harvest will use microgreens from Moni's Microgreens in Carbondale.

"A lot of people look at them and are like, 'what, what's that? Is it just garnish on the side of the plate?' Yes, but they're actually really nutritious," said Monica Wiseman.

Wiseman has been growing her microgreens for about six months in the upstairs kitchen of her home in Carbondale. She says couldn't believe when the chef at Harvest reached out to her.

"I guess I'm just so proud because this is stuff I didn't think I'd ever see myself doing."

The 23-year-old farmer-turned-businesswoman says she's going to have to start to expand her business and might even need to rent a property.

"I'm actually in the middle of trying to clean that room up so I can expand my office into that and turn this whole thing into microgreens. I didn't think I'd move up so quickly.

And as more crops in our area come into season, more farms around here will be sources of food for Harvest.