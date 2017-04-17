Last Day to Register for May Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Monday is the last day to register to vote in the primary elections in May, but if you can't get to a place to register, there's a simple way you can let your voice be heard right from your phone.

There were no long lines at the Luzerne County Board of Elections in Wilkes-Barre.

It was also slow in Monroe and Lackawanna Counties, especially compared to the last year's registration for the presidential election.

"People are using the voter registration tool. You are able to do it from home," said Marisa Crispell, director of elections.

With a click of a button, you can also change party and update your registration information.

Samuel Troy was switching from the Democratic party to independent in hopes that would give him a better chance at an open school board position. Troy tells Newswatch 16 the lack of excitement for local elections is disappointing.

"National elections, we seem to do very well. As you know, it was a record turnout but for local elections. It's terrible and it influences a lot of these elections," said Troy.

You can order pizza and pay bills on your phone and now by texting PA to 286383, you will receive a direct link for voter registration.

"Being 20, we do everything on our phones, so it makes things a lot easier," said George Thompson.

"I think it's more accessible for the public if they can do that now, then maybe they can vote from their own phones," said Brittany Mapp.

You can register online by phone or computer until midnight.

Applications by mail have to be postmarked by Monday.