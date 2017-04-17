Easter Monday Make-up Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- Weeks after the last flakes melted, we're still feeling the effects of the Blizzard of 2017.

Some schools were in session Monday as they make up time lost because of the storm.

It looked like a normal day in the Valley View School District as students arrived for school, but this is not your typical day. Students were at school on Easter Monday because of the March blizzard.

Valley View saw four of five school days that week wiped out by two feet of snow.

Easter Monday, usually a day off, became a make-up day.

"It's not the greatest, but I'd rather be here now than in June, later in June, so I mean, it's not horrible," said junior Madison Cliff.

An informal survey shows Madison is like a lot of her classmates. They prefer being in school on Easter Monday rather than later in June.

There are dissenters, like Tyler Vessell.

"Most of the people want to get it over with, but I'd just rather be sleeping right now," Tyler said.

Not only did Easter break end early in the Valley View School District, it started late.

The district made up the four days lost to the blizzard. Students were in school on Holy Thursday and Easter Monday. A day off on the Friday before Memorial Day is canceled, and a teacher in-service day, set for June, is now a day for students, too.

That's OK with junior Angel Hunting, even though it did force some changes in Easter weekend plans.

"It's family weekend, you know? You want to spend time with the family, but you have to worry about coming to school."

Attendance on Monday was below normal. The district says 15 to 20 percent were absent. That number is usually five to ten percent.

If there are no more disruptions in the school year, graduation is still on track for its original date June 15.