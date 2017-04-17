Earth Day 1993

Posted 6:01 pm, April 17, 2017, by

With Earth Day coming up this weekend, we decided to go back to 1993 for this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road when Mike Stevens celebrated the day in Sullivan County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s