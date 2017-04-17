‘Duck Dynasty’ Robber Sentenced to Prison

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man will spend at least four years in prison for a robbery spree in the Poconos.

Oscar Rodriguez was sentenced Monday to four to 10 years in prison.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty to committing three armed robberies in 2016.

Investigators said Rodriguez robbed the Wayne Bank in Middle Smithfield Township twice while wearing a “Duck Dynasty” Halloween costume and armed with a handgun. He got away with over $5,000. He also robbed a Subway last October.

