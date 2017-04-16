Watch Live: The Big Moment Has Finally Arrived, April the Giraffe’s Baby Is Here!

Shamokin Dress Factory Collapses, More Than a Thousand Without Power

Posted 5:37 pm, April 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:38PM, April 16, 2017

SHAMOKIN — A former dress factory in Shamokin collapsed Sunday, causing power outages for about 1,200 homes and businesses.

Shamokin’s mayor tells Newswatch 16 strong winds caused the collapse.

“We just came home from church, and my daughter and I stepped right out and all as you heard was bam,” Janet Eveland, Shamokin, said.

Mayor Bill Millbrand says the building has been vacant since 1989. The dilapidated building is up for sheriff’s sale and has been in disrepair for a few years but Shamokin doesn’t have enough money to demolish the building.

“We been working with the county and the county housing authority try and secure funding, but believe me, it’s not easy. We have a lot of blighted properties,” Bill Millbrand said.

Jean Banford tells Newswatch 16 her grandfather used to own the dress factory.

“I have a hard time coming up here to see the building in the condition that it`s in. When I see this building that we take extra care of, it’s sad, very sad,” Banford, Shamokin, said.

Neighbors say the building has been collapsing over the years, but today’s power outage happened right in the middle of cooking for dinner.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s