MOOSIC -- It was a beautiful day at the ballpark, as PNC Field hosted Family Fun Day here at the Railriders home game!

It was fun for all ages, with free food for kids 12 and under, a kids fun run, and pre-game autographs on the concourse.

The Railriders also unveiled their new "Baby Bombers" logo merchandise at the game.

