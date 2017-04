Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- A woman was hurt in a fire late Saturday night in Luzerne County.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Chittenden Street in Duryea around 10:30 p.m Saturday.

The double home had a total of five residents. One resident had to be treated for breathing in too much smoke.

The fire chief believes the flames sparked in the area of the clothes dryer.