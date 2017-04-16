Watch Live: The Big Moment Has Finally Arrived, April the Giraffe’s Baby Is Here!

One Dead After Crash in Luzerne County

Posted 5:12 pm, April 16, 2017, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — One person has died after a crash late Saturday night in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred along South Main Road in the Lee Park section of Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. According to police, a car with four passengers was traveling southbound when it crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.

All four passengers were taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The Luzerne County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim, however Newswatch 16 was on scene at the crash site early Sunday and found a memorial already in place.

