Mentored Youth Trout Day

Posted 7:03 pm, April 16, 2017, by

Join field staff member Jackie Vass, along with her husband George and son Jason, at Merli Sarnoski Park in Lackawanna County for the second of Pennsylvania's mentored youth trout fishing days.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s