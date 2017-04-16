Honesdale Church Celebrates Easter with Potluck, Musical Performance

Posted 11:39 pm, April 16, 2017, by

HONESDALE -- A church in Honesdale decided to celebrate the holiday with a tasty tradition — an Easter breakfast in Wayne County.

The Tabernacle Bible Church in Honesdale held its potluck this morning, dishing up some tasty food before a Resurrection Sunday worship service.

"One of my favorite Easter traditions, absolutely. Why? Because I get to spend time with friends and family, celebrating Easter Sunday," Jack Clark, Honesdale, said.

The church also held a musical performance as part of the Easter service.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s