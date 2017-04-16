Honesdale Church Celebrates Easter with Potluck, Musical Performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A church in Honesdale decided to celebrate the holiday with a tasty tradition — an Easter breakfast in Wayne County.

The Tabernacle Bible Church in Honesdale held its potluck this morning, dishing up some tasty food before a Resurrection Sunday worship service.

"One of my favorite Easter traditions, absolutely. Why? Because I get to spend time with friends and family, celebrating Easter Sunday," Jack Clark, Honesdale, said.

The church also held a musical performance as part of the Easter service.