Home & Backyard Luscious Living Contest 2017

Posted 9:30 am, April 16, 2017, by , and

WNEP’s Home & Backyard wants you to start your summer with some “Luscious Living!” It’s your chance to win an outdoor furniture set from The Factory, formerly The Lamp Factory.

The package includes an Amish made outdoor counter height dining table with 4 chairs and 1 bench valued at $5,300.

Winners are responsible for pickup of prize.

Just watch WNEP’s Home & Backyard Saturdays at 9am from Saturday, April 22, 2017 through May 13, 2017. Watch for the secret word at the bottom of the screen and then come back here to submit the word for your chance to win.

We’ll announce the winners on the May 20th show. Best of luck!

