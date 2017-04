Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL TOWNSHIP -- Flames wrecked a home in Northumberland County Sunday night.

Cell phone video shows the intense flames that hit the place in the 800 block of West Wood Street near Shamokin around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was out and crews were on scene for cleanup.

There is no word if anyone's been hurt or if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire broke out in Northumberland County.