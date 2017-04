Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL TOWNSHIP -- Flames wrecked a home in Northumberland County Sunday night.

This is cell phone video from a viewer of the intense flames that hit the place in the 800 block of West Wood Street near Shamokin around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was out and crews were on scene for clean-up

There is no word if anyone's been hurt or if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire broke out in Northumberland County.