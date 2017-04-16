× Family Loses Home, Pets in Archbald Fire

ARCHBALD — Michael Kania and Kateland Johnson lost their home and some of their pets Easter Sunday in Lackawanna County.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the 100 block of Cemetery Street in Archbald around 2:00 p.m.

The home was engulfed in flames that initiated on the rear porch.

The family was able to get out safely, and a dog was rescued. Two cats died in the fire and the home is unlivable.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal unit investigated the cause and origin of the fire and determined it was accidental and caused by a discarded cigarette butt.