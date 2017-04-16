Easter Services See Large Turnouts in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Christians are celebrating the Easter holiday Sunday with egg hunts, church services and more.

Newswatch 16 stopped by St. Peter's Cathedral along Wyoming Avenue in Scranton this morning. The cathedral was packed for the traditional Easter mass.

"It was good! I think it was really good that a lot of people came out for mass, and it was like a nice community event," Katie Voitik, Moscow, said.

The cathedral held three masses today for the holiday in Scranton.

The Peckville Assembly of God in Blakely also saw a large turnout for Easter Sunday.

The traditional service was held around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

