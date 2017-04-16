Buffalo Valley Game Calls

Posted 7:02 pm, April 16, 2017, by

We'll head to Union County to visit the home of Buffalo Valley Game Calls.  Chris Grove is the owner and he's making beautiful calls with the help of some time saving technology.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s