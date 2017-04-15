Watch Live: The Big Moment Has Finally Arrived, April the Giraffe’s Baby Is Here!

Picking up the Easter Kielbasa

Posted 7:13 pm, April 15, 2017, by

WYOMING -- With Easter just a day away, people made a last minute rush to meat markets for kielbasa.

Outside Fetch's Kielbassi Shop on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, the Easter bunny waved to passing cars.

Inside, racks of kielbasa waited in an oven, ready for customers to pick up.

People tell Newswatch 16 Easter wouldn't be complete without kielbasa.

Owners say it's been a busy week for meat markets as they've been selling the smoked meat by the pounds.

"Every night this week has been until 2 and 3 o'clock in the morning, trying to keep up with kielbasa and the hams and all the other special orders," said David Fetch, owner.

Fetch said the crowds slowed down on Saturday as people begin to prepare for Easter Sunday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s