Picking up the Easter Kielbasa

WYOMING -- With Easter just a day away, people made a last minute rush to meat markets for kielbasa.

Outside Fetch's Kielbassi Shop on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, the Easter bunny waved to passing cars.

Inside, racks of kielbasa waited in an oven, ready for customers to pick up.

People tell Newswatch 16 Easter wouldn't be complete without kielbasa.

Owners say it's been a busy week for meat markets as they've been selling the smoked meat by the pounds.

"Every night this week has been until 2 and 3 o'clock in the morning, trying to keep up with kielbasa and the hams and all the other special orders," said David Fetch, owner.

Fetch said the crowds slowed down on Saturday as people begin to prepare for Easter Sunday.