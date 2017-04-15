× One Hurt, One Charged in Shooting in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH — One man was shot and the alleged shooter is behind bars in Schuylkill County.

Police were called to the area of Gilbert and Cherry Streets in Shenandoah just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers found Alex Spaid, 31, of Shenandoah, with gunshot wounds in his head and right arm.

Spaid was flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. Police say he is in stable condition.

Investigators said Leo James, 58, of Shenandoah, admitted to shooting Spaid. James and Spaid had been arguing over an incident that had occurred a month ago, according to police.

James is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and firearms violations. He is locked up in the Schuylkill County jail on $200,000 straight cash bail.