PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Flames tore through a family's home in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the home on Chamberlain Street in Plains Township just before 4 p.m.

Officials said no one was home at the time, but one of the family's pet dogs died in the fire.

No one else was hurt.

Crews put the flames out quickly, but the family won't be able to stay in the home. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

There is no word what started the fire.