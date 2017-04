× Driver Suspected of DUI After Crashing into House in Luzerne County

DURYEA — Police suspect a driver may have been under the influence after she crashed into a home in Luzerne County.

The car hit a home along Donnelly Street in Duryea around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI.

There wasn’t much damage to the house, and no one inside was hurt.