Watch Live: The Big Moment Has Finally Arrived, April the Giraffe’s Baby Is Here!

Bingham’s Popular for Easter Pies

Posted 7:30 pm, April 15, 2017, by

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- After sitting down to a nice Easter dinner, many enjoy a slice or two of pie.

In Susquehanna County, one of the hot spots for picking up a pie is Bingham's restaurant and bakery just off the Lenox exit on Interstate 81.

Managers say this is one of the busiest weeks of the year for pie sales. About 500 pies will be made and sold this week.

"I have been getting them for years, and I love them. They are giant and you get your money's worth," said Tom Sanders, Greenfield Township.

We're told this year's hot sellers were fruit of the forest and caramel apple.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s