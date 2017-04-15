Bingham’s Popular for Easter Pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOX TOWNSHIP -- After sitting down to a nice Easter dinner, many enjoy a slice or two of pie.

In Susquehanna County, one of the hot spots for picking up a pie is Bingham's restaurant and bakery just off the Lenox exit on Interstate 81.

Managers say this is one of the busiest weeks of the year for pie sales. About 500 pies will be made and sold this week.

"I have been getting them for years, and I love them. They are giant and you get your money's worth," said Tom Sanders, Greenfield Township.

We're told this year's hot sellers were fruit of the forest and caramel apple.