Anglers Cast Out Their Rods for Start of Trout Season

LACKAWANNA STATE PARK -- Lines cast and bait ready, fishermen at Lackawanna State Park were finally able to dust off those rods and get ready for the first day of trout season.

It's been a long wait for some anglers, but they were ready to take advantage of the nice weather Saturday.

"Well, it's easy for the kids. The creek was a little bit hard, but this lake is a little bit easier for them to put a boober on," said Nona Williams of Hop Bottom.

Boats floated all along the lake at Lackawanna State Park. On land, fishermen picked spots they thought would be the best to catch trout. Some had better luck than others.

Although high winds may have made things difficult, fishermen say it's nice to be able to spend time with family.

"I learned how to fish here a few years back, and I taught my son, and we are going to have a good time whether we catch a fish or don't catch a fish," said Rich Brill of West Scranton.

Father and son tag-team Rich and Mark Brill had a few lines out hoping a fish would take a bite.

"We got a couple things here. We got one that just kind of goes out there and sits and one with a fly that we just play around with and have some fun," said Mark Brill.

Trout season continues until early September.