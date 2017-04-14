Traffic Light Planned for Busy Archbald Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- A PennDOT project meant to improve safety is underway in Lackawanna County. Crews are adding a traffic light in an area drivers say can be tough to navigate.

In the middle of the day, it seems there's never a car not moving where Main Street meets Kennedy Drive in Archbald. Sandwiched by the Post Office, a gas station, and a grocery store, it's one of the busiest intersections in the borough.

"I think it`s a terrible set up, there`s definitely a lot of accidents here because you got people coming multiple ways, yielding, stopping, going, especially with the construction here, it`s extra terrible," said Willy Tratthen of Mayfield.

The construction is a temporary complication. The work is meant to improve safety at the intersection.

"Sometimes in the beginning of the day and at the end of the day it gets a little congested," added David Gilio of Jermyn.

PennDOT is in the process of making Kennedy and Main a T-intersection and adding a traffic light. First, crews will have to widen the roadways. The traffic light will be added later this year.

Archbald borough has its own plan in the works, too. Council-members have applied for a state grant that would allow them to put sidewalks all the way up Kennedy Drive.

Drivers told Newswatch 16 sidewalks and a traffic light will make this spot a lot safer.

"That would be the best thing they could do, put in a light instead of all these stop signs, stop all the congestion," said Barry Gould of Taylor.

PennDOT officials said there will be some added congestion as the work is going on. The $2.3 million project is expected to wrap up in November.