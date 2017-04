× Suspected Meth Lab Busted in Luzerne

LUZERNE — Police busted a suspected meth lab in Luzerne borough late Friday night.

Police responded to the home on Walnut Street around 9:30 p.m., and a Hazmat crew was also on scene.

The Luzerne borough police chief tells Newswatch 16 that a woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged.