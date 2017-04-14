Watch Live: ‘All Is Normal and Well’ With April the Giraffe as Wait for Birth Continues

Observing Good Friday: Christians Walk Through Gordon

Posted 5:53 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:50PM, April 14, 2017

GORDON — Step-by-step bare-feet on the concrete pavement, carrying a wooden cross, walking through the streets of Gordon.

Escorted by Roman soldiers, and the Mother Mary, members at Simpson United Methodist Church along with other area churches observed good Friday in Schuylkill county.

“A lot of us that are in the procession did this over the years had no tie to any of the churches it`s strictly a Christian thing no matter where your beliefs start or end,” said Edward Labie of Girardville.

Edward Labie Has portrayed Jesus during the mile walk in Gordon for 29 years, before passing it on to his nephew. Labie says what was only supposed to last 12 years, one for each of Jesus’ disciples, has now become a yearly tradition.

“Like I said the people in these small towns they just hold on to their beliefs as the town shrinks around them they`ll do whatever they can to keep the town going,” said Labie.

Labie’s nephew, Jeffery Nemeth has carried the cross since 2011 and hopes to pass it on to his son. Nemeth says the crowds have varied over the years but the message is still the same.

“The sacrifice that Jesus made for everybody we are going to continue to do this every year. The town loves it,” said Jeffery Nemeth Sr. of Frackville.

People prayed as the procession went by, saying it brings joy to the community.

“It’s a time of new life, the birds the leaves the animals the spring is everything. The rising of Jesus,” said Joseph McAndrew of Gordon.

After the walk, members held an Easter service was held at Simpson United Methodist Church.

