Kids on the Hunt for Some Easter Treats in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE — The bunny came a little early in one part of Columbia county — and these eager egg hunters were certainly not bothered by the early arrival.

Brightly colored Easter eggs filled the courtyard at the Gardens at Orangeville, and for one-year-old Ardyn Shaffner, she was right in the middle of the action to celebrate her first Easter.

The Gardens at Orangeville is a long-term care facility which serves over 120 residents day to day. Sue Shaffner’s father lived here, so when she got wind of the event, she decided to bring her granddaughter along for her first egg hunt.

“We thought we could come here because it wouldn’t be too crowded for her,” said Shaffner of Forks.

This was the second annual egg hunt for the Gardens. The free-to-the-public event boasted a rather large turnout, and even a special visitor…the Easter Bunny himself!

“We get a very good turnout here, we have three age groups. 1-3, 4-7 and 8-12,” said Darlia Sponenberg, the Gardens’ Activity Director.

The hunt featured over 1,000 eggs for the children to hunt — some with candy treats, and others with cash.

The children aren’t the only ones enjoying themselves, either. Residents at the Gardens at Orangeville told Newswatch 16 that they really enjoy seeing all of the small children having a blast.

“Oh, this is super,” beamed resident Doris Toth. “I love seeing all these little kids.”

The event also featured raffle baskets for the attendees, where all the proceeds go to Camp Victory — an organization which provides activities for children with chronic health issues.