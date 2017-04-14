JCPenney Stores Get a Temporary Lifeline
The company said Thursday that it’s decided to throw a temporary lifeline to 138 stores that it planned to close in April and May.Instead, they’ll shut down on July 31, spokesman Joey Thomas said in an emailed statement.
“Since announcing store closures, affected locations have seen better than expected sales and traffic, which is common when store closures are announced,” Thomas said. “Traffic typically increases for a variety of reasons, including curiosity, nostalgia and the lure of lower prices.”
JCPenney first announced plans to close the stores in February, saying it wanted to shift its focus to its best performing stores. The company — like most players in the brick-and-mortar retail industry — hasn’t been performing well. Its stock is down nearly 30% in 2017.
Companies that once thrived with storefronts across the country have been beaten down by e-commerce, particularly by digital retail giants like Amazon.
JCPenney specifically named online retail as a big reason why it’s now forced to shutter stores.
“We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” CEO Marvin Ellison said in February.
So far this year, Macy’s, Staples and GameStop have all announced widespread store closures. The Limited shut down all of its storefronts, and Ralph Lauren said it’s closing down its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy this month.
According to the latest jobs report, the retail sector shed nearly 30,000 jobs in March.
JCPenney hasn’t said exactly how many people will lose their jobs once the 138 stores are closed in July. But the company has said it plans to offer voluntary early retirement to about 6,000 employees.
Here is the full list of JC Penney stores to close:
|Mall/Shopping Center
|City
|State
|Auburn Mall
|Auburn
|AL
|Tannehill Promenade
|Bessemer
|AL
|Gadsden Mall
|Gadsden
|AL
|Jasper Mall
|Jasper
|AL
|Military Plaza
|Benton
|AR
|Chickasaw Plaza
|Blytheville
|AR
|Riverview Mall
|Bullhead City
|AZ
|Downtown Bishop
|Bishop
|CA
|Sunwest Plaza
|Lodi
|CA
|The Village at Orange
|Orange
|CA
|Hilltop Mall
|Richmond
|CA
|Fort Morgan Main St.
|Fort Morgan
|CO
|Glenwood Springs Mall
|Glenwood Springs
|CO
|St. Vrain Centre
|Longmont
|CO
|Broadway Plaza
|Sterling
|CO
|Connecticut Post Mall
|Milford
|CT
|Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Palatka Mall
|Palatka
|FL
|Dublin Mall
|Dublin
|GA
|Macon Mall
|Macon
|GA
|Milledgeville Mall
|Milledgeville
|GA
|Gateway Plaza
|Thomasville
|GA
|Tifton Mall
|Tifton
|GA
|Downtown Decorah
|Decorah
|IA
|Crossroads Mall
|Fort Dodge
|IA
|Penn Central Mall
|Oskaloosa
|IA
|Quincy Place
|Ottumwa
|IA
|Snake River Plaza
|Burley
|ID
|Eastland Mall
|Bloomington
|IL
|Fulton Square
|Canton
|IL
|Village Square Mall
|Effingham
|IL
|Freestanding
|Macomb
|IL
|Peru Mall
|Peru
|IL
|Northland Mall
|Sterling
|IL
|Centerpointe of Woodridge
|Woodridge
|IL
|FairOaks Mall
|Columbus
|IN
|Connersville Plaza
|Connersville
|IN
|Huntington Plaza
|Huntington
|IN
|Jasper Manor Center
|Jasper
|IN
|Logansport Mall
|Logansport
|IN
|Chanute Square
|Chanute
|KS
|Downtown Great Bend
|Great Bend
|KS
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|KS
|Freestanding
|Lawrence
|KS
|Winfield Plaza
|Winfield
|KS
|Cortana Mall
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Park Terrace
|DeRidder
|LA
|North Shore Square
|Slidell
|LA
|Berkshire Mall
|Lanesborough
|MA
|Easton Marketplace
|Easton
|MD
|Rockland Plaza
|Rockland
|ME
|Lakeview Square Mall
|Battle Creek
|MI
|Delta Plaza
|Escanaba
|MI
|Westshore Mall
|Holland
|MI
|Copper Country Mall
|Houghton
|MI
|Birchwood Mall
|Kingsford
|MI
|Midland Mall
|Midland
|MI
|Cascade Crossings
|Sault Ste. Marie
|MI
|Central Lakes Crossing
|Baxter
|MN
|Five Lakes Centre
|Fairmont
|MN
|Faribo West Mall
|Faribault
|MN
|Irongate Plaza
|Hibbing
|MN
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|MN
|Red Wing Mall
|Red Wing
|MN
|Downtown Thief River Falls
|Thief River Falls
|MN
|Freestanding
|Winona
|MN
|Maryville Center
|Maryville
|MO
|Leigh Mall
|Columbus
|MS
|Southgate Plaza
|Corinth
|MS
|Greenville Mall
|Greenville
|MS
|Bonita Lakes Mall
|Meridian
|MS
|Oxford Mall
|Oxford
|MS
|Capital Hill Mall
|Helena
|MT
|Sidney Main Street
|Sidney
|MT
|Albemarle Crossing
|Albemarle
|NC
|Boone Mall
|Boone
|NC
|Eastridge Mall
|Gastonia
|NC
|Blue Ridge Mall
|Hendersonville
|NC
|Monroe Crossing
|Monroe
|NC
|Becker Village Mall
|Roanoke Rapids
|NC
|Prairie Hills Mall
|Dickinson
|ND
|Buffalo Mall
|Jamestown
|ND
|Downtown Wahpeton
|Wahpeton
|ND
|Fremont Mall
|Fremont
|NE
|Downtown McCook
|McCook
|NE
|Platte River Mall
|North Platte
|NE
|Rio Grande Plaza
|Rio Grande
|NJ
|The Boulevard
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza
|Dunkirk
|NY
|Westfield Sunrise
|Massapequa
|NY
|Palisades Center
|West Nyack
|NY
|Findlay Village Mall
|Findlay
|OH
|New Towne Mall
|New Philadelphia
|OH
|Richmond Town Square
|Richmond Heights
|OH
|St. Mary’s Square
|St. Marys
|OH
|Altus Plaza
|Altus
|OK
|Ne-Mar Shopping Center
|Claremore
|OK
|Ponca Plaza
|Ponca City
|OK
|Pioneer Square Shopping Center
|Stillwater
|OK
|Astoria Downtown
|Astoria
|OR
|Grants Pass Shopping Center
|Grants Pass
|OR
|La Grande Downtown
|La Grande
|OR
|Downtown Pendleton
|Pendleton
|OR
|The Dalles Main Street
|The Dalles
|OR
|Columbia Mall
|Bloomsburg
|PA
|Clearfield Mall
|Clearfield
|PA
|King of Prussia Mall
|King of Prussia
|PA
|Philadelphia Mills
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Bradford Towne Centre
|Towanda
|PA
|Lycoming Mall
|Pennsdale
|PA
|Willow Grove Park
|Willow Grove
|PA
|Citadel Mall
|Charleston
|SC
|Town ‘N Country
|Easley
|SC
|Palace Mall
|Mitchell
|SD
|Northridge Plaza
|Pierre
|SD
|Watertown Mall
|Watertown
|SD
|Yankton Mall
|Yankton
|SD
|Greeneville Commons
|Greeneville
|TN
|Knoxville Center
|Knoxville
|TN
|County Market Place
|Union City
|TN
|Athens Village Shopping Center
|Athens
|TX
|Borger Shopping Plaza
|Borger
|TX
|Heartland Mall
|Early
|TX
|El Paso Downtown
|El Paso
|TX
|Marshall Mall
|Marshall
|TX
|McAllen Downtown
|McAllen
|TX
|University Mall
|Nacogdoches
|TX
|King Plaza Shopping Center
|Seguin
|TX
|Bosque River Center
|Stephenville
|TX
|New River Valley Mall
|Christiansburg
|VA
|Tanglewood Mall
|Roanoke
|VA
|Pilchuck Landing
|Snohomish
|WA
|Pine Tree Mall
|Marinette
|WI
|Marshfield Mall
|Marshfield
|WI
|Richland Square Shopping Center
|Richland Center
|WI
|Rapids Mall Wisconsin
|Rapids
|WI
|Foxcroft Towne Center
|Martinsburg
|WV
|Downtown Sheridan
|Sheridan
|WY
1 Comment
WarningFakeNews
As big box stores pushed the liberal agenda- and Target foolishly announced to their best customers- moms- that their little girls would have to share the ladies room with men, Amazon has been growing by leaps and bounds- and the big box stores have been folding. Bezos is no conservative, but when you shop online with Amazon, you don’t have to worry about who’s in the store bathroom with your little girl, do you? Anyways, JCP chose Ellen for their spokesperson. Politically correct, but was it a smart business decision? Hmm.