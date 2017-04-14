In Your Neighborhood

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Remains ‘On Point’ as Wait for Birth Drags On

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

The Humane Society of Wyoming County sponsors a low-cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic for dogs and cats.  It’s held in Tunkhannock at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – noon.  It’s $8 per shot (cash only).  Pets must be on a leash or in an individual carrier.  If possible please bring pet’s most recent rabies certificate.

Car Show Benefiting The Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors

A Car Show benefits Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors in Susquehanna County.  It’s held at the Susquehanna County Career Technology Center, Elk Lake School Rd., Springville, PA on Sunday, May 7 starting at 9:00 a.m.  Spectators are admitted free.  There are Dash Plaques for the first 200 vehicles, and Top 25 Show Vehicle Awards.  The Car Show features music, a chicken BBQ, Chinese auction, craft fair and more with plenty of paved parking.  The price to enter a vehicle in the show is $10.

