In Your Neighborhood

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

The Humane Society of Wyoming County sponsors a low-cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic for dogs and cats. It’s held in Tunkhannock at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. It’s $8 per shot (cash only). Pets must be on a leash or in an individual carrier. If possible please bring pet’s most recent rabies certificate.

Car Show Benefiting The Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors

A Car Show benefits Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors in Susquehanna County. It’s held at the Susquehanna County Career Technology Center, Elk Lake School Rd., Springville, PA on Sunday, May 7 starting at 9:00 a.m. Spectators are admitted free. There are Dash Plaques for the first 200 vehicles, and Top 25 Show Vehicle Awards. The Car Show features music, a chicken BBQ, Chinese auction, craft fair and more with plenty of paved parking. The price to enter a vehicle in the show is $10.