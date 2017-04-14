Gymnasts at Northeast Gymnastics Enjoying Year-Long Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The season may be over, but it's busy at Northeast Gymnastics in Wilkes-Barre.

"There's never a break," said Tabitha Schwab, a level 9 gymnast at Northeast Gymnastics. "We still practice in the summer even when we're not competing. Competition season is in the winter, but we still continue to train all summer."

"We just grow up flipping and it's embedded in you after a while," added Emily Carey, another level 9 gymnast. "You love to do it. It's hard to get away from."

That's what it takes to be a top gymnast. These girls are here six days a week, year round and the results speak for themselves. Carey took second all-around at States. Schwab is a regional champion on floor, despite a knee injury. Krista Zultevicz is going to the Junior Olympic National in Indianapolis this May, and she's only a freshman.

"I was just really thankful and excited," the level 10 gymnast Zultevicz said. "Competing against all new people that I've never competed against before and being part of a bigger team than Northeast, but every time I come in here and work hard and see the results, it just feels really good to know that I've gotten to where I want to be."

As for Schwab and Carey, they're both seniors and like many that came before them here at Northeast Gymnastics, they're both going to compete collegiately, Schwab at Springfield and Carey at Ithaca."

"It means a lot to me," Schwab said. "I'm really proud of myself. I'm happy with how hard I've worked to go farther in my gymnastics career and reach my goals because ever since I was little I wanted to go to college to do gymnastics."

"I'm so excited that I get to continue my passion in college," Carey agreed. "It's an experience that I'll never forget and I can't wait to start."

Until then, they'll keep training at Northeast Gymnastics, a place they say helped shape who they are today.

"It's taught me to believe in myself and to never give up," Schwab said. " It's taught me a lot of discipline, dedication and to be a better person."

"Every single ounce of energy you've got, you put into your sport and you get out of it what you put into it," Carey said.