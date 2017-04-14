Watch Live: ‘All Is Normal and Well’ With April the Giraffe as Wait for Birth Continues

Flowers Frenzy: Florist Business is Blooming

Posted 4:47 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, April 13, 2017

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP — Tulips, lilies, hydrangeas — there were so many flowers inside and outside of The Petal Pushers Flowers and Gifts near Mayfield. With Easter right around the corner, the owner says it’s been a busy week, they’ve literally been spinning.

“Spinning, that’s the word we use, whenever the season changes we just get busy again,” said Gary Brzuchalski, owner of Petal Pushers.

The owner says they couldn’t even estimate how many orders they went through because they haven’t had the time to count.

Easter isn’t the only thing driving people to the store. Weddings and funerals, and, of course, the weather warming up doesn’t hurt.

For those suffering from allergies, there are different options available to keep your garden looking fresh.

“Beautiful silk flowers and many flowers don’t have a scent whatsoever, but if not, we have silks and reeds and table pieces,” said Brzuchalski.

With the nice weather ahead of us, people are ready to start planting.

“Easter is always a nice time to buy flowers, and especially when Easter is late in April, it’s nice to get flowers,” said Colleen Kelly of Forest City

“I like to cut flowers and plant them to support all the different things around like the Cancer Society,” said Edward Kutch of Forest City.

At Petal Pushers, they expect business to keep blossoming as the week rolls along.

