Fire Tears Through Industrial Garage and Office in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Flames tore through an industrial garage and office building in a residential section of Luzerne County late Friday.

According to the fire chief, flames sparked at Distribution National on East Liberty Street in the Ashley section of the township. The blaze began around 8:30 p.m., spreading through a connected apartment, potentially damaging the garage and office.

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz tells Newswatch 16 that when crews got on scene, they “proceeded to the main entry, and found something on fire.”

According to sources on scene, the fire seemed mostly contained to the residential apartment, which was believed to be currently vacant. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that someone was slated to move in to the apartment shortly, however.

Several fire companies from Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties were called in to battle the blaze, and the cause is still unknown.