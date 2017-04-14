Easter Meats and Kielbasa Craze in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- On the days leading up to Easter folks are preparing their pantries for the holiday. For many families in northeastern and central Pennsylvania that means stocking up on holiday meats.

For Gary Griess the ticket to a successful Easter meal starts at Tony's Delicatessen and Fresh Meats in Williamsport.

"I just keep up the tradition it's always a big hit,” said Gary Griess.

"We have meats we have vegetables baked goods and soups and all different kinds of stuff here," said Toni Hennigan.

"This is where we come to get everything we love," said Kathy Force.

"Two leg of lamb two pounds of smoked kielbasa," said Bruce Thatcher.

On Washington Boulevard there’s one food customers ask for year after year, kielbasa.

"This is smoke kielbasa. We make it we smoke it for six hours. There's a hundred pounds getting ready for tomorrow's order,"

With businesses east of Williamsport preparing hundreds of pounds of kielbasa for Easter, Carl DiParlo, the owner of the Italian deli continues to sell the traditional Polish meat because people keep asking for it.

"I think it's just a tradition. It's a tradition that more Pottsville that area and stuff. We are more on the fringe of it. We still do it. We do a lot of it,">

"It's a tradition and they have good kielbasa here," said Thatcher.

Tony's Delicatessen and Fresh Meats is open until 5 p.m. Saturday in Williamsport.