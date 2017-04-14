Christians Celebrate Good Friday Across the Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- This Friday marks the holy holiday of Good Friday, when Christians traditionally celebrate the day Jesus Christ died on the Cross.

Christians of various denominations celebrated the holiday all across our region, holding special church services and processions.

In Lackawanna County, members of Peace Lutheran Church held a "cross walk" along North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Elsewhere in the Electric City, people celebrated a special Good Friday mass this afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral in the downtown.

Holy Week traditionally ends on Easter Sunday, the day that Christ is said to have resurrected from the dead.