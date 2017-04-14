Watch Live: ‘All Is Normal and Well’ With April the Giraffe as Wait for Birth Continues

Christians Celebrate Good Friday Across the Region

Posted 5:27 pm, April 14, 2017

SCRANTON -- This Friday marks the holy holiday of Good Friday, when Christians traditionally celebrate the day Jesus Christ died on the Cross.

Christians of various denominations celebrated the holiday all across our region, holding special church services and processions.

In Lackawanna County, members of Peace Lutheran Church held a "cross walk" along North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Elsewhere in the Electric City, people celebrated a special Good Friday mass this afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral in the downtown.

Holy Week traditionally ends on Easter Sunday, the day that Christ is said to have resurrected from the dead.

