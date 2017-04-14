Charges Dismissed Against Former Schuylkill County Police Chief

Watch Live: ‘All Is Normal and Well’ With April the Giraffe as Wait for Birth Continues

Posted 1:08 pm, April 14, 2017

POTTSVILLE — A magistrate has thrown out charges against the former police chief of Gilberton borough, saying there was simply “not enough evidence.”

Charges against Mark Kessler of Frackville — known for his profanity-laden YouTube videos that subsequently went viral and cost him his job in 2013 — were dismissed Tuesday in Schuylkill County.

Kessler was accused of making false statements on paperwork while trying to purchase a firearm in February.

