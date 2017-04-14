Watch Live: ‘All Is Normal and Well’ With April the Giraffe as Wait for Birth Continues

Bakery Famous for its Tasty Treats Gets Celebrity Visit on Good Friday

Posted 6:29 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:59PM, April 14, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Customers said just about no one can resist the gratifying and glorious gluten at Bakery Delite, especially before the holiday weekend.

"This is what happens when you can't make it yourself. This tastes very much like my grandmother's," Collen Bowman of West Pittston said.

But just like we have all been told before, good things come to those who wait.

"I don't mind waiting for a half an hour, 45 minutes, it doesn't matter. It's just so good," Debbie Kempa of Swoyersville said.

One woman drove all the way from Philadelphia back home to the Wyoming Valley for these tasty treats.

"Everybody is friendly up here and the food is so wonderful, so I have to come up here and get my fix for Easter," Marcia Washko said.

You might be interested to know that even two time NASCAR truck racing champ, Todd Bodine tagged along with his wife, who's originally from Luzerne County, for the annual bakery blitz.

"It's really neat for me to come and see all of this tradition, to see the tradition in the valley. I mean, we've been all over the valley to get things and it's really neat for me," Bodine said.
Even though he's living in North Carolina now, he said he will do what it takes to get his hands on the nut roll.

"You have to come to Bakery Delite because there's no nut roll like this in North Carolina," Bodine said.

From Paska bread to poppy seed and everything in between, customers say it's all about the tradition here.

"They make me stop here every year," Bowman said.

The bakery is back at it with its baked goods on Saturday at five in the morning.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment