Bakery Famous for its Tasty Treats Gets Celebrity Visit on Good Friday

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Customers said just about no one can resist the gratifying and glorious gluten at Bakery Delite, especially before the holiday weekend.

"This is what happens when you can't make it yourself. This tastes very much like my grandmother's," Collen Bowman of West Pittston said.

But just like we have all been told before, good things come to those who wait.

"I don't mind waiting for a half an hour, 45 minutes, it doesn't matter. It's just so good," Debbie Kempa of Swoyersville said.

One woman drove all the way from Philadelphia back home to the Wyoming Valley for these tasty treats.

"Everybody is friendly up here and the food is so wonderful, so I have to come up here and get my fix for Easter," Marcia Washko said.

You might be interested to know that even two time NASCAR truck racing champ, Todd Bodine tagged along with his wife, who's originally from Luzerne County, for the annual bakery blitz.