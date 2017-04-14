Anglers Prepare for Trout Season in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — The fishing section inside Dunkelberger’s near Brodheadsville is stocked and ready to go for the beginning of trout season.

We found plenty of anglers buying last minute fishing gizmos and gadgets.

“It’s really exciting. I can’t wait,” said Gary Meyers, Albrightsville.

“I am excited to catch some fish and hopefully keep some and cook some,” said Almenda Phillips, Albrightsville.

“Just here getting my license and my worms for the first day of trout season,” said Jamie Franks, Effort.

If you’re in the market for a state fishing license with a trout stamp, it will run you a little more than $30.00

Over the last few years some people have opted to buy their fishing license online but here at Dunkelberger’s people tell us it takes away from tradition of coming into the store, getting your license and anything else you might need before you hit the water.

Workers at Dunkelberger’s tell Newswatch 16, many people look forward to opening day.

“It’s been busy and really ramping up over the last couple of weeks. We’ve got people coming in and picking up bait and final tackle and supplies and getting ready to go out and have a good time,” Ed Ingram, Dunkelberger’s.

Stocking of the creeks and streams throughout the Poconos started last month.

Earl Kuntz from Kunkletown has been ready to cast his fishing line for months.

“Oh I am ready to go. They put quite a few trout in already and pretty nice ones too. I go local every year,” said Earl Kuntz, Kunkletown.

The first day of trout season begins on Saturday at 8 a.m..