× A Time To Grow

Along with it being a Holy Week for many, it’s also a time to think Spring!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by Corky’s Garden Path Greenhouse in the Justus area to get some tips to help liven up your landscaping for the season.

The garden gurus at the business in Lackawanna County tackled everything from fertilizing your lawn to picking, preserving, and making the most out of your Easter flowers.

For Corky’s tips on making your Spring flowers last, head here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video