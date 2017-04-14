× In Your Neighborhood

Corporal Dale Kridlo Memorial Motorcycle Run

A Memorial Motorcycle Run honors Corporal Dale Kridlo who died while serving in Afghanistan. All proceeds from the ride will go to Holy Rosary Grade School in Duryea. The ride is based on a “poker run” format with start and finish at the Germania Hose Company, Foote Ave., Duryea on Saturday, May 13. Registration that day is from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. After the ride there’s food, prizes, entertainment, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more! It’s held rain or shine. Fees are: riders $20, passengers $15, and to attend the picnic only is $10.

Mother’s Day Breakfast

A Mother’s Day Breakfast is hosted by the Gouldsboro Fire Company. Take mother out for breakfast to the fire hall on Main Street, Gouldsboro on Sunday, May 14, 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The breakfast menu features eggs to order, bacon, sausage, homefries, pancakes, toast, baked goods, coffee, tea & juices. The Mother’s Day Breakfast also includes a complimentary potted flower for mom! Admission price is $8 per adult and $4 per child.