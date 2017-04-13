United Airlines Passenger Pulled Off Flight Files Lawsuit

David Dao, the passenger forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this week, has filed a lawsuit against the airline, according to a filing listed on the Cook County Clerk of Circuit Court website.
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the forcible removal of a paying passenger from one of its flights and called the episode “truly horrific.”
Munoz pledged a full review by April 30 “to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.”
“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement on Tuesday. “I promise you we will do better.”
It was his third attempt to quell growing outrage after a passenger was removed, bloodied and screaming, from a flight that was to take off from Chicago for Louisville, Kentucky. United wanted to give seats to commuting crew members.
In his first statement, Munoz apologized for “having to re-accommodate these customers.” In his second statement, he described the passenger as “disruptive and belligerent.”
2 comments
WarningFakeNews
Munoz oversaw and apparently approved of the policies that created this mess, incorrectly guessed that passengers – almost all of whom have phones- wouldn’t make videos of this happening, They put a cap on what the employees could offer for incentives for volunteers – something less than what’s required by law in case a passenger gets bumped, because they were too cheap to go higher and then got caught lying again and again- by his own statements and watched as a billion dollars of valuation vanished. Wow. And to think some employees lose their jobs for taking a minute or two too long on their breaks.
TOMTOM
He deserved it.