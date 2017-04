Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- The teenager accused of sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman in her own home will spend a long time in prison.

A judge in Wayne County sentenced Azaiah Williams, 17, from Tobyhanna, Thursday morning to 25 to 50 years behind bars.

Williams was only 15 in 2015 when he asked to use the woman's phone at her home near Newfoundland, then forced his way in, stabbed her, and sexually assaulted her.

He pleaded guilty in December.